Joel Embiid will be out for the rest of the season due to issues with his left knee, 76ers announce

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers said Friday that Joel Embiid will be out for the rest of the season due to "ongoing issues" with his left knee.

Team officials said they, along with Embiid, have been consulting with "top specialists" regarding his knee issues.

"After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation," the team said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that the team is working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan.

"The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance," the statement continued.

Embiid has missed dozens of games this season.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday's game against the Warriors. Even with the heavy slide, the Sixers were just 2 1/2 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament entering Friday's NBA games.

The 76ers are 8-11 with Embiid this season; 12-27 without him.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid has been hobbled by injuries all season, and served a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media. He's averaged 23.8 points - he averaged at least 30 and won two scoring titles the last three seasons - and scored only 29 points combined in his last two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.