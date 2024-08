Philadelphia man sentenced for role in 2 violent carjackings of food delivery workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man will spend 25 years behind bars for his role in two violent carjackings of food delivery workers.

John Nusslein, 20, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Nusslein admitted to luring a 70-year-old delivery driver to a location in Northeast Philadelphia in 2021.

He and two others then beat the man to death.

Nusslein also pled guilty to carjacking another food delivery driver two weeks later.