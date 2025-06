Jonas Brothers downsize upcoming tour, including Philadelphia concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey natives The Jonas Brothers are downsizing their upcoming tour.

The group announced they are canceling six concerts and moving to smaller venues on the same dates.

One of the impacted dates is in Philadelphia.

On August 14, instead of being held at Citizens Bank Park, the concert is being moved to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

Fans with canceled tickets will get priority pre-sale access for the new shows on Ticketmaster.