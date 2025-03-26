Jonas Brothers to be formally inducted in the New Jersey Hall of Fame

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame will gain three new inductees this fall: the Jonas Brothers.

The news was announced on March 23 by Eli Manning, former New York Giants quarterback and New Jersey Hall of Fame inductee, at JonasCon, an event celebrating 20 years of the Jonas Brothers.

"New Jersey is home to quite a few legends," Manning said. "Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Queen Latifah, and the list goes on. And today we are adding three more icons to that list. I am thrilled to announce that Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will officially join the New Jersey Hall of Fame."

The event took place at the American Dream mall.

The brothers, who are from Wyckoff, New Jersey, will be formally inducted at the 17th Annual Induction Ceremony and will perform at the live ceremony event.

"The Jonas Brothers will be our youngest male inductees in the New Jersey Hall of Fame to date," said Steve Edwards, president of the NJ Hall of Fame. "At the New Jersey Hall of Fame home in American Dream, and for the rest of their lives, the Jonas Brothers will serve as inspiration to new generations of young people of what it means to become your best in life."

In 2021, the pop rock band was nominated on the New Jersey Hall of Fame's public ballot.

The public can vote for their top two nominees in six categories for The New Jersey Hall of Fame's 2025 nomination ballot, which is open for voting through April 15.

The Class of 2025, the ceremony data, and location will be declared in June.

