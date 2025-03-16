Mother seeking answers after son's body found in river with gunshot wound

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is seeking information that leads to her son's killer after his body was found in the Schuylkill River, with a bullet wound to the head.

"He loved animals, he loved art. He would smile and he was happy," said Jennifer Daywalt.

But Joshua Daywalt's mother said he struggled with mental illness from a very young age, then as an adult was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"I always knew when Joshua went off his medication. He would be fine, happy and laughing and the next day, his moods would switch very quickly."

She said his disorder led him to homelessness two years ago.

The 35-year-old was last seen alive in December near Green Lane Bridge in Manayunk.

Then, on February 7th, Philadelphia Police found his body in the Schuylkill River with a gunshot wound to his head.

"Somebody knows something, and I need them to just look in their heart and just do the right thing."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"This person who did this is dangerous and everybody is at risk as long as they're walking around," says Daywalt.

Jennifer is also advocating for legislation that improves mental health services and allows for family involvement after 18-years-old. She has a petition with more than 700 signatures.

"I will now be his voice and I will be loud and I will be clear and I will make a change."