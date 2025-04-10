Detention hearing delayed for officer accused of sexually assaulting handcuffed victim

An Atlantic City Police officer has been charged with sexual assault and official misconduct.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A detention hearing has been delayed for an Atlantic City police officer accused of sexually assaulting a handcuffed woman.

Joshua Munyon, 24, appeared virtually before Judge William Miller on Wednesday, but the hearing quickly got pushed to Friday morning to give the defense time to review evidence submitted by the state.

"The defense picked up the discovery [ Tuesday ] . It is a flash drive. It's quite substantial. I spent four-and-a-half hours last night, and I'm not even halfway through. So it's just a matter of the bulk of material," said Louis Barbone, who is representing Munyon.

The judge granted the request, pushing the hearing to 9 a.m. Friday.

PICTURED: Joshua Munyon appeared virtually before a judge on April 9, 2025, in connection with a sexual assault case.

Investigators say the assault happened on September 13, 2024, when Munyon issued a summons to the victim for being intoxicated at the Tropicana Casino.

According to court documents, Munyon allegedly drove the victim to a parking lot where he stated he would take her back to the casino if she performed sex acts.

The woman, who authorities say was handcuffed, says in court documents that she did not provide consent but "felt she did not have any other option, as she had no other means of transportation and no way of communicating with the party she was traveling with."

The victim reported injuries to her wrists during the assault from being handcuffed. She told casino security about what happened after she was driven back by the officer.

According to investigators, vehicle GPS, and body-worn camera footage corroborated statements made by the victim.

Police say Munyon failed to notify his supervisors of the allegations and denied the assault.

"Additionally, when questioned by supervisors, Officer Munyon affirmatively denied that [ the victim ] was ever under arrest or inside of his vehicle," the criminal complaint stated.

Munyon was arrested on April 3. He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.