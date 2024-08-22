'Abbott Elementary' inspiration Joyce Abbott shares how to navigate nerves when going back to school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hard to believe it's already that time of year and going back to school can be stressful for both kids and parents.

So, who better to navigate the nerves and first day jitters, than former educator Joyce Abbott, the inspiration behind ABC's hit show "Abbott Elementary."

The 27-year educator with the Philadelphia School District says getting back to a regular sleep schedule was always one of the biggest challenges for her students.

"Getting into a sleep pattern, and (children) need their parents to assist with that because they've been up late all summer," she said.

For kids really its about getting back into a routine.

"Getting back into that routine and into that mindset because it takes time to set hours where you're going to study, do your homework," Ms. Abbott added.

And speaking of homework, Ms. Abbott says incorporating time management is key, especially for those who have to balance extra curriculars.

Experts also say try to make a to do list for more than school work deadlines, like tests, projects to scholarship deadlines.

And for those who are entering school for the first time, she shares a recommendation to overcome your first day of going into an actual school.

"I know that is very difficult. I used to see the parents out there with all the little ones," she said. "Build a relationship with the teacher. That teacher is going to be with your child most of the time, that will assist you in feeling more comfortable."

And if you have the time, try to be active in their classroom.

"And just say 'Can I pop in and visit one day?' I just think that's so important and communicating with your child. 'How was school today? What was good? What didn't you like?'"

The teaching vet spent the majority her time at Andrew Hamilton Elementary in West Philadelphia, where Quinta Brunson, creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," attended.

And just like the characters in the show who stress parent involvement, Ms. Abbott says it's important for parents to be engaged.

"Don't be afraid to ask questions, especially if your child is new to school," she says.