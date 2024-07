The decision will allow creditors to collect from the former mayor.

Former NYC Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred for his role in pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Former NYC Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred for his role in pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Former NYC Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred for his role in pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Former NYC Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred for his role in pushing false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

A federal bankruptcy court judge has dismissed Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, saying it is "in the best interests of creditors."

The decision exposes Giuliani to lawsuits, foreclosures and other measures that allow creditors, including two defamed Georgia election workers, to collect what they're owed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.