Philadelphia Premiere of "& Juliet" Runs March 25 - April 6 at The Academy of Music

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- " & Juliet" reimagines Shakespeare's classic "Romeo and Juliet".

Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly, says the show asks the question, "What if Juliet didn't kill herself after Romeo?"

"It's a beautiful retelling of it," says actor Rachel Simone Webb. "You get to see her journey."

Egler says Juliet is "not just the second half," but rather she's looking to be the most important person in her life.

The Academy of Music hosts the Philadelphia premiere with Webb in the title role.

"' & Juliet' is a love story about two people who really and truly love each other, but don't really understand their relationship," says Webb. "She's trying to get from under her parents' control, and Romeo, he's trying to find himself."

It's a play within a play, with Shakespeare and his wife, Anne, recreating the story.

"It's not just Juliet's journey," says Egler.

Audiences also see the journey of Juliet's nurse, Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway, and their friend May as they're discovering what they want in their lives.

The musical features 30 pop hits.

Egler says you'll hear songs from Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, NSYNC and Kelly Clarkson, among many others.

"There's only one song that was written specifically for this and that one is called 'One More Try,'" says Webb.

"And these are all written, or co-written by Max Martin, who's an amazing Swedish pop producer and songwriter," says Egler. "It's an incredible show."

It's an empowering story, with Juliet embracing life on her own terms.

"I would hope that people see the show and are inspired to switch up their own thinking, change the way that they think about how life is supposed to be lived," says Webb.

" & Juliet" runs March 25 through April 6 at the Academy of Music.

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102