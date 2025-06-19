African American Museum in Philadelphia, Wawa Welcome America host Juneteenth block party

There are a number of performances throughout the day, with headliners DJ Drama, DJ Kid Capri, Slick Rick, and Keke Wyatt

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will celebrate the national holiday with its annual block party.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will celebrate the national holiday with its annual block party.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will celebrate the national holiday with its annual block party.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will celebrate the national holiday with its annual block party.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The African American Museum in Philadelphia is partnering with Wawa Welcome America to host a Juneteenth Block party on Thursday.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be free admission to the Center City museum to explore featured exhibitions, including the Pearl Bailey showcase.

The free block party takes place from noon to 7 p.m.

This year's theme is "Audacious Freedom, Celebrating 160 years of Emancipation."

RELATED: Juneteenth 2025: What's open and closed, including post offices, banks, and retailers

"This will be a multi-generational experience, so each one bring one, bring somebody, so we can have a good time in celebration to reflect on our shared values of freedom, love, friendship, and family," said Dr. Ashley Jordan, AAMP CEO.

The Mother Bethel Choir will kick off the block party with a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

There are a number of musical acts and performances throughout the day, with headliners DJ Drama, DJ Kid Capri, Slick Rick, and Keke Wyatt.

There will be vendors, arts and crafts, food trucks and interactive activities.

The museum will also lead free gallery talks that will provide guided tours of the exhibitions.

RELATED: What is Juneteenth and why is it celebrated? What to know for 2025

The free museum admission is first-come, first-served.

"Our curatorial teams will have exciting gallery talks to give deeper insights into our exhibitions and our connections to art and history throughout the museum," said Dejay Duckett, Director of Curatorial Services.

June 19, 1865, is when the last enslaved people in Texas finally learned of their freedom.