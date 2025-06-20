Juneteenth celebration turns Center City into a block party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 160th anniversary of Juneteenth was marked with a big celebration at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Even though the weather caused the annual Juneteenth Block Party to end early, the event has become a city-wide celebration.

"Honestly, I'm just loving the energy," said Jason Williams of Elwood Park as he enjoyed the festivities.

This is the fifth year that the African American Museum in Philadelphia has hosted Juneteenth festivities, which featured a main stage for musical acts, including Keke Wyatt and Slick Rick.

The event also featured a village of vendors, with many selling African-centric goods.

"(I get) to bring my beautiful artwork to the people. This is my traveling gallery," said Ulise Monroe, who owns Adinkraluv, a business that features handmade accessories and more.

The family-friendly Juneteenth celebration also included games and food.

"It's so many different varieties of foods to get there's Jamaican food, American food," said Jenine Branson of North Philadelphia.

It all reflects the diaspora of the African American experience on a significant day. Juneteenth is the day the last of America's enslaved people got the news they were free.

That legacy of freedom is part of the stories that are shared inside the African American Museum in Philadelphia, which offered free admission, courtesy of a sponsorship by Wawa as part of its Welcome America Festival, in celebration of Juneteenth.

"It's great because African-American history is American history. We expect a diverse audience, the celebration warrants a diverse audience," said Damon McCool, the director of programming at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Juneteenth visitors were treated to the museum's new exhibition by New Orleans artist Demond Melancon.

"These works are so rarely seen outside of New Orleans, outside of Louisiana," said African Museum in Philadelphia Vice President of Curatorial Services Dejay B. Duckett.

The inside art was an even more of a draw when organizers paused the main stage music due to the threat of inclement weather.

The celebration quickly resumed, but then had to be ended about two hours early due to the storm. Headliners Keke Wyatt and Slick Rick didn't make it onto the stage. Still, the people who attended enjoyed their experience.

"It's a family-friendly event," said Israel Grimes of Camden. "You see everyone out here having a good time with their friends and family."