Justin Timberlake abruptly postpones Newark, NJ concert due to last-minute injury

Timberlake abruptly canceled the concert at the Prudential Center just over an hour before the show was scheduled to begin.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Justin Timberlake disappointed fans in Newark, New Jersey Tuesday night.

The singer postponed his concert at the Prudential Center just over an hour before the show was scheduled to begin, citing a last-minute injury.

He posted a statement on his Instagram apologizing to his fans for the "injury that is preventing me from performing," and saying he'd make it up to them.

He didn't share any further details about his injury, including how or when it happened.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday

There has been no word on whether this injury will affect that show yet.