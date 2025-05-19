Suspect wanted for fatally shooting 16-year-old in back in Upper Darby, Delaware County

Police say the victim and another boy were involved in an argument when one of them pulled a weapon and shot the teen in the back.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County are trying to identify the juvenile who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy.

Upper Darby Police released video and pictures of the suspect.

They say the victim and another boy were involved in an argument when one of them pulled a weapon and shot the teen in the back.

It happened near Long Lane and Pine Street just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The police department says it is working with the Upper Darby School District to provide resources and support for the victim's family, students and staff.

