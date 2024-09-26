Kentucky sheriff accused of fatally shooting judge in chambers could face death penalty

The Kentucky sheriff who allegedly killed a judge in his chambers after an argument between the two men last week pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

CARTER COUNTY, Kentucky -- The Kentucky sheriff accused of fatally shooting a judge in his chambers last week could face the death penalty if convicted, according to a special judge appointed to preside over the case.

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines, 43, made his first court appearance Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

This booking photo provided by Leslie County Detention Center in Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 shows Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines Leslie County Detention Center via AP

On Thursday, Stines allegedly killed Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, inside his chambers in the Letcher County Courthouse, officials said. The shooting allegedly occurred "following an argument inside the courthouse," according to Kentucky State Police, and investigators are still searching for a motive.

The two had had lunch together the day of the shooting, Letcher County Circuit Clerk Mike Watts told Lexington ABC affiliate WTVQ on Saturday.

Stines did not appear to show emotion during the brief hearing on Wednesday, where he appeared over Zoom wearing a jail uniform alongside his public defender, who entered the not guilty plea on Stines' behalf.

He is expected back in court on Oct. 1.

Mullins was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse, and Stines was taken into custody without incident at the courthouse, police said.

Officials have not yet determined if Stines used his "duty" weapon in the shooting.

On Monday, just days before the shooting, Stines was deposed in a lawsuit, which alleged he had failed to investigate one of his deputies who sexually abused a woman in Mullins' chambers.

On Friday, Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft told WTVQ that the community had been "rocked to its core" by the incident.

"You'd never dream that anything like this is ever going to happen in your small town," she said, noting Mullins and Stines had been seen as "two great pillars of the community."

Watts told the station he had known both men for decades.

"Both men were my friends, and work family, and I saw them almost daily while we were at work," Watts said.