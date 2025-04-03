Keystone Elementary School celebrates autism acceptance month with a pop by blowing bubbles

In the effort to provide an inclusive space to students, this elementary school stepped outside to blow bubbles for autism acceptance.

In the effort to provide an inclusive space to students, this elementary school stepped outside to blow bubbles for autism acceptance.

In the effort to provide an inclusive space to students, this elementary school stepped outside to blow bubbles for autism acceptance.

In the effort to provide an inclusive space to students, this elementary school stepped outside to blow bubbles for autism acceptance.

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In the effort to provide an inclusive space to students, this elementary school stepped outside to a field of bubbles.

Hundreds of students blew bubbles to represent the sensory experience and motor skills for people with autism.

It was their way of promoting autism acceptance and awareness especially this time of year.

"Hand-eye coordination with blowing bubbles is also something that we work on with fine motor skills, with students with autism...we thought it was a great way to be inclusive with all our learners needs and have an activity that brings us all together as a community," said Assistant Principal at Keystone Elementary School, Crystal Smith-Herman.

Ben Hartranft from "Benergy1 Presentations" was there to speak to children about autism.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.