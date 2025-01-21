24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Kindergarten registration for Philadelphia public schools delayed

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 21, 2025 2:26PM
Kindergarten registration opens in Philadelphia School District
It is an exciting time for young families in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kindergarten registration opens Tuesday for the Philadelphia School District. However, due to cold weather, registration has been delayed two hours due to schools also opening late for the day.

Registartion will now open at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Superintendent Tony Watlington is expected to kick off the Thrive at Five campaign at the Rhawnhurst School.

The district encourages families with children who will be five years old on or before September 1 to register for kindergarten by May 31.

The application can be completed online or in person at your neighborhood school.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW