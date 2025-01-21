Kindergarten registration for Philadelphia public schools delayed

It is an exciting time for young families in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kindergarten registration opens Tuesday for the Philadelphia School District. However, due to cold weather, registration has been delayed two hours due to schools also opening late for the day.

Registartion will now open at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Superintendent Tony Watlington is expected to kick off the Thrive at Five campaign at the Rhawnhurst School.

The district encourages families with children who will be five years old on or before September 1 to register for kindergarten by May 31.

The application can be completed online or in person at your neighborhood school.

