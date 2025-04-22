Kitten recovering after being thrown from car, rescue center says

Prissy the kitten has been staying at the Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Prissy the kitten has been staying at the Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Prissy the kitten has been staying at the Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Prissy the kitten has been staying at the Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A kitten is recovering after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

A Good Samaritan rescued the injured kitten from the side of the road on Sunday.

Prissy the kitten has been staying at the Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"It hurts your heart, it hurts your soul, to just think that someone could do something like that," Vice President Melissa Thomas said.

Thomas said the 4-week-old kitten had a slew of injuries.

"She's got an abrasion on her chin," Thomas explained. "She had a bunch of blood coming from her nose, both nostrils."

Since arriving at the rescue center, Prissy has been receiving treatment and spent time in an incubator.

Prissy will soon be under the care of a foster until she can be adopted.

