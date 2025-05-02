Kristin Chenoweth performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Center

Kristin Chenoweth performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Saturday May 3 at the Kimmel Center's Marian Anderson Hall

Kristin Chenoweth performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Saturday May 3 at the Kimmel Center's Marian Anderson Hall

Kristin Chenoweth performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Saturday May 3 at the Kimmel Center's Marian Anderson Hall

Kristin Chenoweth performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Saturday May 3 at the Kimmel Center's Marian Anderson Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend, for one night only, Kristin Chenoweth will join the Philadelphia Orchestra live on stage at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts' Marian Anderson Hall.

Fun fact: did you know that Kristin Chenoweth lived in West Chester, Chester County for 14 years? The Oklahoma native says Pennsylvania will always feel like home and she's thrilled to be returning to the stage here for first time in almost a decade.

"I've always loved Philly the best," Chenoweth says. "I love it there. I still feel like a Pennsylvanian. I don't know if you know this, but I was Miss State Capital."

On Saturday, our queen will share the stage with the legendary Philadelphia Orchestra.

"I've sung with orchestras all over the world, but Philadelphia's orchestra is in my top five favorite of out of everybody," she says. "I can't wait to make music with them again."

Yes, you'll hear hits from "Wicked." Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated the roles of Glinda and Elphaba on Broadway and were recently featured in the blockbuster hit film as well.

"It was very special to be a part of it," she says.

And Chenoweth just might make a little magic with young "Wicked" fans here in Philadelphia.

"I kind of do a little interview process live in the theater and ask the kids if they want to sing 'For Good,' with me," she says. "I might do it in Philly and see if we can make somebody's dream come true, to come up on stage and sing that song."

Chenoweth will also sing from her new Broadway show, "The Queen of Versailles," opening this fall.

"I'm reuniting with Steven Schwartz after 22 years," she says. "He's the composer and lyricist of the new show, 'The Queen of Versailles'."

Chenoweth will also be singing her latest hit from the animated film "The King of Kings."

"I'm going to debut it with the Philadelphia Orchestra," she says.

The show is Saturday, May 3 at Marian Anderson Hall at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit philorch.ensembleartsphilly.org.