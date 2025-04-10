Ksenia Karelina, US ballet dancer, released from Russia in prisoner exchange

LONDON -- U.S.-Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina was released from Russian prison in an overnight prisoner exchange, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday.

The exchange took place overnight in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Karelina's lawyer Mikhail Mushailov confirmed to ABC News that she had been released.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the exchange in a tweet, writing, "American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release."

A U.S. official told ABC News that American and Russian intelligence agencies took the lead in negotiating the prisoner swap.

Russia's Federal Security Service confirmed Karelina's release, saying she had been pardoned via a decree from President Vladimir Putin. The FSB said the exchange was made at Abu Dhabi airport with the mediation of the UAE.

German-Russian citizen Artur Petrov -- who was detained in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of the U.S. and later extradited -- was exchanged for Karelina, the service said.

A 2024 Justice Department notice of his arrest said Petrov was accused of involvement in a scheme to procure U.S.-sourced microelectronics subject to export controls on behalf of a Russia-based supplier. The components were intended for manufacturers supplying weaponry and other equipment to the Russian military, the notice said.

Karelina -- a ballet dancer -- was serving a 12-year prison sentence in a penal colony, having been convicted of treason in August 2024. She was accused of organizing fundraisers for Ukraine's military, attending pro-Ukraine rallies and posting social media messages against Russia's war in Ukraine.

Her boyfriend, Chris Van Heerden, spoke to ABC News Live hours after her sentencing, saying she did nothing wrong. He said all she did was donate $50 to a Ukrainian charity.

