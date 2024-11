Dr. Jill Biden speaks at Philadelphia gala, generates excitement for nation's anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in North Philadelphia Wednesday night to help generate attention for the nation's 250th anniversary.

Dr. Biden delivered remarks at the Countdown to the 250th Gala hosted at Girard College.

The nonprofit Philadelphia 250 put on the event and is leading the city's plans for the semi-quincentennial in 2026.

Action News' Christie Ileto served as the evening's emcee.