Large portion of Delaware Valley faces moderate or severe drought

The lack of rain is leading to brown yards and fire risks across the region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drought conditions are expanding throughout the Delaware Valley and with not much rain in the forecast, officials are asking people to be careful with water use and fires.

"It's been really, really dry. There's been times where the grass has been totally brown," said Trudy Kuksick.

Action News found Kuksick watering her plants outside of her Buckingham Township home, trying to keep them alive.

It's become a daily ritual for her lately.

"We desperately, desperately need some really drenching rain," she said.

Buckingham Township, Bucks County, was one of the places where officials asked people not to have any open burns on Friday.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Payton Domschke says Philadelphia hasn't seen any measurable rain in nearly three weeks.

"October so far had zero rainfall measured in Philadelphia, and so all areas of not only the Delaware Valley but the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey, and Delaware are all functioning abnormally dry right now," said Domschke.

More than 75% of our area is in a moderate drought. A portion of South Jersey is in severe drought.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has declared a state-wide drought watch, urging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water.

Authorities say another major concern is brush fires.

"We have low relative humidity. We get these breezy days. But you've got that dry fuel aspect," said Domschke. "So it doesn't take long for a brush fire to really ignite."

On Wednesday, Chopper 6 was over a wildfire burning across Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is asking people to have any campfires on an elevated stove -- not on the ground.

"The fine fuels -- the leaves and pine needles that are already down -- they're extremely dry from not receiving any precipitation. And it really makes the perfect recipe for a wildfire to start," said Supervising Forest Fire Warden Shawn Judy.

Officials want residents to be on the lookout for any burning or water restrictions where they live.