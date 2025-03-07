Large tree falls, blocks Lincoln Drive OB lanes in Philadelphia's East Falls section
Friday, March 7, 2025 11:42AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large tree fell, blocking lanes on Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia's East Falls section Friday morning.
The tree and debris fell overnight Thursday.
Lincoln Drive outbound lanes from City Avenue, near Gypsy Lane, are currently closed.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
