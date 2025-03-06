Lawsuit alleges negligence in death of 74-year-old woman at Philly housing complex

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lawsuit has been filed by the family of a Philadelphia resident who died inside her apartment after emergency workers were unable to get inside.

It happened back on December 23, 2023, when 74-year-old Geneva Mackrides called for help using her Life Alert panic button.

She triggered the emergency at 3 a.m. while inside her apartment at the Anthony Wayne II Senior Housing complex.

Geneva Mackrides The Igwe Firm

According to the lawsuit, Mackrides attempted to buzz EMS personnel into her building.

The attorneys say that after making several unsuccessful attempts to get inside, EMS workers left.

"There is no attempt to forcibly enter the residence. There is no attempt to contact the Philadelphia Fire Department to get in. No attempt to call police, the Philadelphia police, to gain entrance," said Emeka Igwe, who is representing the family.

Attorneys say the family received a call from Life Alert, notifying them of an emergency distress signal hours earlier, but there had been no follow-up.

The family had Ring cameras set up inside the apartment and were able to see Mackrides collapse on video while waiting for help.

According to the lawsuit, police allegedly told the company that manages the property, Altman Management Co., that the inability to access residents of their property constituted a hazard that jeopardized the health and safety of all the residents, including the victim.

The lawsuit names the following defendants: City of Philadelphia, the Anthony Wayne II Senior Housing, Elon Group, who owns the housing complex, and Altman Management Co., Inc.

Philadelphia officials say it has not yet been served with this lawsuit but typically does not comment on active litigation.

We also reached out to the property management for comment, but we have not yet heard back.