At least 1 dies, 5 others injured after crash in Winslow Township, New Jersey

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- At least one person has died and five others were injured in a crash in Winslow Township, Camden County.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday on Sicklerville Road, near Sheridan Drive, in New Jersey.

When officers arrived, they found six people from two vehicles with injuries.

One person was flown to Cooper Hospital in Camden City in unknown condition.

Three juvenile passengers in unknown condition were taken by ambulance to Cooper Hospital.

Two other people, including the driver of one of the vehicles, were taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township.

The driver taken to Jefferson later died of their injuries, according to police.

The incident is being investigated by the Winslow Township Police Highway Safety Unit.

