At least 11 people wounded in mass shooting inside South Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 11 people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning inside a South Philadelphia bar.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. at the 7 Elements Restaurant Bar and Lounge in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.

Police rushed three of the victims to nearby hospitals. Eight other people arrived at area hospitals on their own.

At least two people are in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face.

There has been no word on any arrests.

The circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.