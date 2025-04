At least 22 shots fired during triple shooting in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. Stanley Street.

An 18-year-old was wounded in the arm and leg, a 24-year-old was shot in the hip and a 28-year-old was shot in the torso and hip.

Police say at least 22 shots were fired at this scene from automatic weapons.

They noted the shell casings are of two separate calibers.

The gunfire also struck two parked vehicles.