At least 450 taken hostage in Pakistan train attack

At least six military personnel have been killed and 450 people have been taken hostage after the Balochistan Liberation Army, a militant group, attacked a train in Pakistan, according to a U.S. official.

The separatist militant group claimed it had taken 182 military and security personnel hostage, according to a post on Telegram, but said they have released the majority of the civilians aboard the train. The group claimed a higher number of casualties in the attack, saying they killed 20 Pakistani military personnel and shot down a drone.

Pakistans authorities have not confirmed civilians were released.

The BLA had threatened to kill all the hostages if Pakistan's military tries to rescue them, the official said.

The BLA blew up part of the track, forcing the train to stop, before they boarded and took control, according to the official.

The attack happened in mountainous area right before a tunnel, making a rescue very difficult, they said.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and said the government would not make any concessions to "beasts who fire on innocent passengers."

The train was trapped in a tunnel after the tracks were blown up and militants opened fire on it, reportedly injuring the driver, local authorities and police have told media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.