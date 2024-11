At least 6 homes evacuated due to fire in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Several homes were evacuated in Norristown, Pennsylvania due to a fire.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday for flames coming from a rowhome on the 700 block of Lafayette Street.

At least six homes have been evacuated.

There's no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.