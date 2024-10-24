Legislation introduced for proposed 76ers arena during rowdy City Council meeting

Legislation was introduced at Philadelphia City Council on Thursday for the proposed Center City arena for the 76ers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Legislation was introduced at Philadelphia City Council on Thursday for the proposed Center City arena for the 76ers.

If the bills are eventually approved, the Sixers will have the green light to start construction.

Councilman Mark Squilla, whose district encompasses the location, introduced 13 pieces of legislation for the project, called 76 Place.

Squilla said previously there is no timeline for final approval.

There would be a mandatory 30-day period of public hearings, which Squilla said would include the full Philadelphia City Council hearing residents' concerns and comments at each hearing.

Squilla is also seeking to create an Arena District, and have it included in the Community Benefits Agreement laid out by the city.

The Arena District would include an oversight committee that would address issues of concern in Chinatown, including issues such as security, traffic, business impact, housing, and other community concerns.

Opponents of the area had a big presence at Thursday's council meeting, but supporters were vocal as well.

Competing shouts of "No arena" and "Built it" could be heard.

"The members of Local 98 and the building trades, we built this city. We continue to build this city. We want to build an arena that's going to revitalize Market Street all the way to the river," said T.J. Lepera of IBEW Local 98.

People who brought signs despite being told not to were asked to leave. One opponent was removed by sheriff's deputies.

The 76ers' proposed arena has drawn controversy from several organizations, primarily those opposed to its proximity to Chinatown.

They say negative impacts would include rising real estate values and taxes that would displace residents.

"They know it's us against the billionaires. It's community versus people who want to take from it. So we keep showing up because we know there is still so much more fight to go," said Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian Americans United. "We're ready to see this fight all the way through to the end, and the end is keeping Chinatown the way it is."

Earlier this week, a plan to build an apartment tower as part of 76 Place was scrapped.

The $250 million apartment building was planned for the north end of the arena.

Officials said the building was slated to have nearly 400 apartments.

However, Squilla said in his conversations with residents that they were not convinced that the $250 million apartment tower, which would have included some affordable housing, would really benefit the people of Chinatown.

Last month, Mayor Cherelle Parker - who has thrown support behind the plan - detailed the proposal in front of a packed Pennsylvania Convention Center.