Suspect sought for fatal hit and run in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 12th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s unresponsive in the road.

He died at the scene.

A white Honda, that police believe hit the victim, was found just over a block away - where it ran into a fence.

The driver was not inside.