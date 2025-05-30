License plate reading tech at Temple University helps police catch suspected serial burglar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A license plate reading camera in use by Temple University recently led to the arrest of a man wanted in three states.

Temple says it's the first university police department in Pennsylvania to use this license plate reading system.

It's called Flock and was implemented last year. In December, it led to the arrest of a man police call a serial burglar in our region.

Police say Jahid Robinson was wanted for a series of burglaries in the affluent Greenville section of Wilmington, Delaware.

Jahid Robinson

Flock alerted authorities that a stolen vehicle was on the 1000 block of Diamond on the Temple University campus.

New Castle County police contacted Temple police, who then arrested the 20-year-old.

"When he was arrested here at Temple, in the vehicle was property that linked him to the crimes, including latent fingerprints and DNA," said Maj. Corp. Richard Chambers of the New Castle County Police Department.

The Flock system is a network of license plate readers across the country.

At Temple, the software is integrated in some of the campus' 1,500 surveillance cameras. It was funded by a $250,000 grant secured by Congressman Brendan Boyle.

He says more funds are on the way.

"I was able to secure $1.2 million in additional money that will help the public safety effort here at Temple University and here in North Philadelphia," Boyle said.

Investigators say Robinson, of Yeadon, Pa., was wanted or suspected in a slew of other crimes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware at the time of his arrest.

He allegedly would break into vehicles and homes when owners were sleeping. He remains behind bars.

"I am very proud of our diligent police officers and detectives who made this arrest happen quickly," said Temple's vice president of public safety, Jennifer Griffin.

Authorities say Robinson pleaded guilty to the New Castle County burglaries in April and sentence to one year behind bars.