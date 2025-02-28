Life-threatening heart crisis holds lessons for others, especially women

Alone in her office during the pandemic shutdown, Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes's aorta tore. The crisis taught her some lessons that she's now sharing with others.

Alone in her office during the pandemic shutdown, Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes's aorta tore. The crisis taught her some lessons that she's now sharing with others.

Alone in her office during the pandemic shutdown, Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes's aorta tore. The crisis taught her some lessons that she's now sharing with others.

Alone in her office during the pandemic shutdown, Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes's aorta tore. The crisis taught her some lessons that she's now sharing with others.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We may be near the end of Heart Month, but heart health is a year-round priority, especially for women.

A well-known Philadelphian is sharing her heart crisis so others will take action.

Renee Cardwell Hughes has served Philadelphia in many roles - as Common Pleas Court Judge, CEO of both the Red Cross, and of the Opportunities Industrialization Center.

But four years ago, during the city's shutdown, nearly alone at OIC, it almost ended.

"It's me, the security guard, and a maintenance man," Judges Hughes recalls.

"I go to the bathroom. On my way back, Wonder Woman slammed her shield into my chest. I stumble. I hit the floor," she continued.

Judge Hughes had suffered an aortic dissection. It's what killed actor John Ritter.

Dr. Dinos Plestis, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Jefferson Health, says that's where the wall of the aorta, the body's largest blood vessel, suddenly tears

"They will say I felt absolutely fine, and then I felt a rip across my chest," says Dr. Plestis.

Blood surrounds the heart, often causing blackouts.

Judge Hughes, however, was conscious and could hear everything, including the TV in her office, but she couldn't move.

"I was on that floor for 2 hours. I could hear the news. I knew exactly how long I was on the floor," she recalls.

"The probability to die increases exponentially with time," says Dr. Plestis.

When a visitor came to see Judge Hughes, but she couldn't answer her phone, a security guard came to her office.

Within minutes, she was at Jefferson Hospital, headed into surgery with Dr. Plestis.

Her body was dramatically cooled by moving her blood through a chilling unit.

"From 97 to 65. At 65 degrees, you stop the circulation, so you create what we call suspended animation," Dr. Plestis says, describing the process.

The torn section was replaced with a synthetic blood vessel.

"Apparently I'm in surgery 11 hours or some crazy time," the judge says.

Today, she is back serving the community, but with some important messages.

"Number one, don't take your health for granted," she says.

"Do not take no for an answer," she continues.

Third, "Value yourself and know that you are worth taking care of."

Dr. Plestis says aortic dissections and aneurysms are hereditary.

So if there's a family history of either, or of sudden death at a young age, family members should be screened and monitored.