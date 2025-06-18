Check out our full list to see where July 4 fireworks displays are happening in your neighborhood!

Looking for fireworks near you in the Philadelphia area? Check out this list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No matter where you plan to celebrate, there are dozens of July 4th fireworks celebrations happening across the entire Delaware Valley!

Check out our full list below to see where they are happening in your neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA

* Penn's Landing

June 28th at 9:30 p.m.

U.S. Army Band's Pershing's Own Concert and Fireworks

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

* Strawberry Mansion

June 29th at Dusk

Celebration of Black Music Month

Dell Music Center

2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19132

NOTE: Free tickets available at the Dell Music Center Box Office

* Center City

July 4th around 9:30 p.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum

Following the Wawa Welcome America Concert featuring LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan

* Northeast Philadelphia

July 4th at Dusk

Pleasant Hill Park

9100 North Delaware Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19136

* South Philadelphia

June 30th and July 1st after Philadelphia Phillies games vs. San Diego Padres

Citizen's Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS COUNTY

*Reading, Pa.

July 3rd after the Reading Fightin' Phils games vs Somerset Patriots

First Energy Stadium

1900 Centre Avenue

Reading, Pennsylvania 19601

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

* Shillington, Pa.

July 5th at 10:00 p.m.

Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days

Governor Mifflin Intermediate School

600 Governor Drive

Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607

BUCKS COUNTY

* Erwinna, Pa.

June 28th at 8:00 p.m.

Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks

Tinicum Park

963 River Road

Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

* Langhorne, Pa.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Sesame Place Theme Park

100 Sesame Road

Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

* Quakertown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Quakertown Community Day

Memorial Park

600 Mill Street

Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951

* Southampton, Pa.

July 4th at 9:35 p.m.

Southampton Days Fair

Tamanend Park

1255 Second Street Pike

Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966

NOTE: There is a $3 per person cash only admission fee to enter the fairgrounds and view the fireworks. Children under 3 are free. CLICK HERE for full information.

* Yardley, Pa.

July 5th at Dusk

Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm

931 Stony Hill Road

Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

CHESTER COUNTY

* Downingtown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Good Neighbor Day

Kerr Park

1 Park Lane

Downingtown, Pa. 19335

* East Goshen Township, Pa.

June 28th at Dusk (rain date TBD)

Community Day

East Goshen Township Park

1661 Paoli Pike

West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380

* Exton, Pa.

July 12th at Dusk (rain date July 13th)

Exton Community Day

Exton Park

132 Church Farm Lane

Exton, Pennsylvania 19341

* Kennett Square, Pa.

July 3rd and July 19th at 9:15 p.m.

Longwood Gardens Fireworks and Fountain Shows

1001 Longwood Road

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE for more information.

* North Coventry Township

Norco Fair

July 3rd at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

745 S. Hanover Street

Pottstown, PA 19465

* Phoenixville, Pa.

July 5th at Dusk

Dayton Street Field

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460

* Tredyffrin, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Wilson Farm Park

500 Lee Road

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087

DELAWARE COUNTY

* Aston Township, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Sun Valley High School

2881 Pancoast Ave

Aston, Pennsylvania 19014

* Bethel Township, Pa.

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Bethel Springs Elementary School

3280 Foulk Road

Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060

* Clifton Heights, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Clifton Field

221 N. Springfield Road

Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018

NOTE: No spectators in the field. Fireworks will be shot high enough to be seen from residences throughout the borough.

* Glenolden, Pa.

June 21st at Dusk (rain date June 22nd)

Interboro Baseball Field

Hillcrest Avenue

Glenolden, Pennsylvania 19036

* Ridley Park, Pa.

July 5th at Dusk

Ridley Park Lake

West Ridley & Constitution

Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078

* Upper Darby, Pa.

July 2nd at 9:00 p.m.

Upper Darby, PA 19082

NOTE: Location TBD

LEHIGH COUNTY

* Allentown, Pa.

July 5th at Dusk

Cedar Beach Park

101 North Ott Street

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

* Allentown, Pa.

July 4th, 5th and 6th at 9:30 p.m.

Dorney Park

3830 Dorney Park Road

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE for more information.

* Allentown, Pa.

July 2nd and July 3rd after the Lehigh Valley IronPigs games vs. Scranton/Wiles-Barre RailRiders

Coca-Cola Park

1050 Ironpigs Way

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

* Bethlehem, Pa.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Steelstacks

101 Founders Way

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

* Abington, Pa.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Abington Junior and Senior High Schools

900 Highland Ave

Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

* Ambler, Pa.

July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 3rd)

Wissahickon High School

521 Houston Road

Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002

* Conshohocken, Pa.

July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.

Sutcliffe Park

West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428

NOTE: Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed to spectators to allow a larger display that can be watched throughout the borough.

* Limerick, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Waltz Golf Farm

303 W. Ridge Pike

Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468

* Lower Providence, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Eagleville Park

100 Parklane Drive

Eagleville, Pennsylvania 19403

* Narberth, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Narberth Park

80 Windsor Avenue

Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072

* Norristown, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Elmwood Park

1661 Harding Boulevard

Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

* Pottstown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

GoFourth! Street Fest

Pottstown Memorial Park

75 W. King Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

* Skippack, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Palmer Park

4081 Heckler Road

Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426

NOTE: Parking is available for $10 per car, cash only. Proceeds benefit the Special Events Program.

* Upper Merion Township, Pa.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Heuser Park

694 West Beidler Road

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

NEW JERSEY

ATLANTIC COUNTY

* Atlantic City, N.J.

June 27th and July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks and Drone Show

Ocean Casino Resort

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

* Atlantic City, N.J.

June 28th and July 4th at 10 p.m.

Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk

2831 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

* Hammonton, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Hammonton Lake Park

100 Sports Drive

Hammonton, New Jersey 08037

* Margate City, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

On the beach at Huntington Avenue

Margate City, New Jersey 08402

BURLINGTON COUNTY

* Bordentown, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 6th)

Joseph Lawrence Park

316 Ward Avenue

Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

* Evesham, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Savich Field

525 East Main Street

Marlton, New Jersey 08053

* Florence, N.J.

July 12th at 9:10 p.m. (rain date Sunday, July 7th)

Veterans Park behind municipal complex

711 Broad Street

Florence, New Jersey 08518

* Maple Shade, N.J.

June 28th at Dusk (rain date June 29th)

Maple Shade High School

180 Frederick Avenue

Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052

* Medford Township, N.J.

July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 3rd)

Freedom Park

86 Union Street

Medford, New Jersey 08055

* Mount Holly, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Iron Works Park

157 Wollner Drive

Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060

* Southampton Township, N.J.

July 12th at Dusk (rain rate July 13th)

Red Lion Recreation Park

458 Red Lion Road

Southampton, N.J. 08088

CAMDEN COUNTY

* Audubon, N.J.

July 5th at Dusk

Audubon High School

350 Edgewood Avenue

Audubon, New Jersey 08106

* Barrington, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Behind Woodland School

1 School Lane

Barrington, New Jersey 08007

* Camden, N.J.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront

Wiggins Park

2 Riverside Drive

Camden, New Jersey 08103

* Collingswood, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Collingswood High School

424 Collings Avenue

Collingswood, New Jersey 08108

* Gloucester City, N.J.

June 28th at Dusk

Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival

Proprietor's Park

225 King Street

Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030

* Haddon Township, N.J.

CANCELED FOR 2025 due to construction at football stadium

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Haddon Township High School football stadium

406 Memorial Avenue

Westmont, New Jersey 08108

* Haddonfield, N.J.

CANCELED FOR 2025 due to financial issues

July 3rd at 9:15 p.m.

Launched from site of former Bancroft School near Haddonfield High School

401 Kings Highway East

Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

* Avalon, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

30th Street Beach

Avalon, New Jersey 08202

* Cape May, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Along the beach in front of Congress Hall

714 Beach Avenue

Cape May, NJ 08204

* Lower Township, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.

On the Bayfront

Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue

North Cape May, New Jersey 08204

* Middle Township, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Goshen Sports Complex

626 Goshen Road

Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210

* Ocean City, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City, New Jersey 08226

* Sea Isle City ,N.J.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

50th Street Beach

Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243

* Stone Harbor, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Stone Harbor Recreation Field

8100 Second Avenue

Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

NOTE: Can be viewed from the 81st Street Recreation Fields or from the beach

* Wildwood, N.J.

June 27th, July 4th and July 11th at 10:00 p.m.

Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach

Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk

Wildwood, New Jersey 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

* Bridgeton, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park

4 Burt Street

Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302

* Millville, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Union Lake Park

1414 Canal Street

Millville, New Jersey 08332

* Vineland, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Vineland High School

2880 E Chestnut Avenue

Vineland, New Jersey 08361

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

* Monroe Township, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Owen's Park

700 N Tuckahoe Road

Williamstown, New Jersey 08094

* Washington Township, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Washington Township High School Complex

529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road

Sewell, New Jersey 08080

* Westville, N.J.

June 28th at Dusk

1 River Drive

Westville, New Jersey 08093

* Woodbury, N.J.

June 28th at dusk (rain date June 30th)

Woodbury High School

25 N. Broad Street

Woodbury, New Jersey 08096

MERCER COUNTY

* East Windsor, N.J.

July 5th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 13th)

Etra Lake Park

9 Disbrow Hill Road

East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

* Hamilton, N.J.

July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)

Veterans Park, South Side Entrance

2388 Kuser Road

Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690

* Lawrence Township, N.J.

July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 2nd)

Rider University

2083 Lawrenceville Road

Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648

* Trenton, N.J.

July 4th after the Trenton Thunder game vs. Frederick Keys

Arm & Hammer Park

1 Thunder Road

Trenton, New Jersey 08611

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

OCEAN COUNTY

* Barnegat, N.J.

July 5th at Dusk (rain date July 12th)

Barnegat High School

180 Bengal Boulevard

Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

* Beach Haven, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Bay Village

9th and Bay Avenue

Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

* Beachwood, N.J.

July 5th at 9 p.m.

Beachfront along the Toms River

Beachwood, New Jersey 08721

* Brick Township, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Brick SummerFest

Windward Beach Park

265 Princeton Avenue

Brick, New Jersey 08724

* Jackson, N.J.

July 4th and 5th at 9:30 p.m.

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Boulevard

Jackson, New Jersey 08527

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

* Lacey Township, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Lacey Township High School

73 Haines Street

Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734

* Lakehurst, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Lake Horicon

301 Union Avenue

Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733

* Lakewood, N.J.

July 3rd after the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First Energy Park

2 Stadium Way

Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

* Lavallette, N.J.

July 6th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 7th)

Lavallette Gazebo

Bay Boulevard

Lavallette, New Jersey 08735

* Plumsted, N.J.

July 12th at Dusk

New Egypt High School

117 Evergreen Road

New Egypt, New Jersey 08533

* Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

July 3rd and 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742

* Seaside Heights, N.J.

July 4th and July 9th at 9:30 p.m.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751

SALEM COUNTY

* Woodstown, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Marlton Park

123 Marlton Road

Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098

DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

* Hockessin, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields

Hockessin, Delaware 19707

* Newark, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

University of Delaware Athletic Complex

625 Marvin Drive

Newark, Delaware 19713

* Wilmington, Del.

June 27th after the Wilmington Blue Rocks vs. Hudson Valley Renegades

Frawley Stadium

801 Shipyard Drive

Wilmington, Delaware 19801

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

SUSSEX COUNTY

* Bethany Beach, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Downtown on the beach

Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930

* Dewey Beach, Del.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Bayside Northbeach

125 McKinnley Street

Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971

* Laurel, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Janosik Park

201-299 Front Street

Laurel, Delaware 19956

* Lewes, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Downtown Lewes Beach near Second Street

Lewes, Delaware 19958

* Millsboro, Del.

Stars and Stripes Fest

June 28th at 9 p.m. (rain date June 29th)

Millsboro Little League Fields

262 West State Street

Millsboro, Delaware 19966

* Rehoboth Beach, Del.

July 5th at 9:30 p.m.

Launched from the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971

KENT COUNTY

* Dover, Del.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Legislative Hall

411 Legislative Avenue

Dover, Delaware 19901

* Smyrna/Clayton, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School

500 Duck Creek Parkway

Smyrna, Delaware 19977

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!