Little Water brings seafood-forward cuisine and coastal vibes to Rittenhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just off Rittenhouse Square, new spot Little Water brings chef and co-owner Randy Rucker's seafood-forward menu to the cuisine scene.
With his wife and co-owner Amanda Rucker setting the design feel of coastal vibes, the couple says the concept pays homage to the places near water where they have lived over the years - including Martha's Vineyard, the Gulf Coast, and the Eastern shores of Connecticut.
Menu items include The Grand Plateau - a collection of raw and chilled seafood - and a Golden Osetra Caviar Service, presented as a high-low play on traditional caviar service, with hush puppies, house-made ricotta, and lemon oil.
Like River Twice, the new restaurant shares the ethos of sustainability, local sourcing, and seasonal ingredients.
Chef Randy has earned multiple James Beard nominations over the years, and the couple will soon be welcoming their second child.
Little Water | Instagram
261 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.