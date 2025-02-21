The call came in around 5 p.m. Friday for flames showing on the 1400 block of South Front Street.

Junkyard fire sends plumes of heavy smoke over Camden, NJ | WATCH LIVE

CAMDEN, NJ (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a large fire burning at a junkyard in Camden County, New Jersey.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Friday for flames showing on the 1400 block of South Front Street in Camden.

Chopper 6 was overhead as heavy plumes of smoke billowed into the air.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

