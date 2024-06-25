Hi-Lo Taco Company is serving Tex Mex faves in Washington Square

If you're craving South of the border flavors in the city, Hi-Lo Taco Co. is serving up tacos, margaritas and more.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For owner, chef, and founder Jeff Newman, Hi-Lo Taco Co. is the realization of a childhood dream to own his own restaurant.

He offers tacos a la carte, so you can mix and match to make your own meal.

There's a vegetarian cauliflower taco, a mahi mahi fish taco, pineapple pork and the Smashburger taco, which is like a Big Mac.

All are wrapped in handmade tortillas.

The wings are smoked then fried.

The chips are fried in-house and there's a trio of dips-house-made salsa ranchera made with Jersey tomatoes, hand-smashed guacamole and Good Queso, made with Philabundance Abundantly Good Cheese.

Newman says for every 30 quesos they sell, they donate a pound of cheese to Philabundance.

There's a full bar with cocktails like the house margarita, dubbed the Hi-Lo Silver.

The dirty Martina is like a martini but made with tequila instead of gin.

And there's a Texas favorite called Ranch Water.

It's a tap with a line of tequila and a line of soda water.

Mix the two and it creates a sparkly Margarita-type drink that you can flavor up with syrups like the prickly pear.

Hi-Lo Taco Co. participates in Center City District SIPS every Wednesday in summer; and hosts Happy Hour every day from 4-6 p.m.

Hi-Lo Taco Company | Facebook | Instagram

1109 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107