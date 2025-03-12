Local businesses brace for effects of tariffs on metals

CLARKSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- At Death of the Fox Brewing Company in Clarksboro, New Jersey, they brew their own beer, and they can it, too.

Brewery president Chuck Garrity is concerned about the new U.S. tariffs: 25% on imports of aluminum and steel.

"Stainless steel is absolutely critical to what we do," he said.

He says if the cost of aluminum cans and steel brewing equipment go up, along with the rising cost of ingredients, it's likely he'll have to raise his prices.

"I'm getting contacted by companies who say, we can't give you guarantees that our prices are going to remain stable," said Garrity.

The tariffs on metals began Wednesday, and experts say industries from beverages to automotive to home construction could be affected.

"Everything will be more expensive," said Jonathan Doh, professor of international business at Villanova University. "Indeed the U.S. steel industry has already begun raising prices in anticipation of these tariffs."

President Trump has said these tariffs will boost American production and jobs.

It's a situation Doh will be watching closely.

"Will it result in an increase in steel production in the U.S.? Marginally, it will. But it could also result in Mexico and Canada selling their steel elsewhere, which again doesn't help us in terms of the inputs," said Doh.

Car dealerships are preparing for potential impacts.

Laura Perrotta, president of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, says she expects vehicle prices could increase between $3,000 to $12,000 per vehicle over the next few months.

"Who will absorb the cost of the tariffs? Is it going to be at the manufacturer level? Is it going to be at the supplier level? Is it going to be some sort of mix?" she said. "Ultimately, though, some of this will get passed on to the consumer. There's no question."

On Wednesday, Canada and the European Union announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

The Canadian tariffs are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The European tariffs will take effect in April.