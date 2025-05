Local leaders gather in Marlton to plant seeds with nonprofit: 'Women, Words & Wisdom'

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Local leaders gathered in Marlton, New Jersey to plant "seeds of hope."

The symbolic event was held by the nonprofit, "Women, Words & Wisdom."

Their mission is to support young women in their educational journeys both financially and in personal development.

