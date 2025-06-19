Local LEGO 'Mini Master Model Builder' enters global competition at LEGO House

A 10-year-old boy from South Philly is putting his creative skills to the test on a global scale

A 10-year-old boy from South Philly is putting his creative skills to the test on a global scale

A 10-year-old boy from South Philly is putting his creative skills to the test on a global scale

A 10-year-old boy from South Philly is putting his creative skills to the test on a global scale

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This South Philly boy has received recognition for his LEGO building skills.

After a local competition, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia has deemed him a "mini master model builder."

With this title, he collaborated with their Master Model Builder to create a build that would be judged globally.

The design was influenced by the stadiums of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.

After it spends time on display at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia, his Philly sports-themed creation will be sent to Billund, Denmark.

There, it will be placed in a competition at LEGO House.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

