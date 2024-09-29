4 adults, 2 children displaced following house fire in Lehigh Township

The flames started in the kitchen area, but officials are still looking into how the fire started.

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Northampton County battled a two-alarm fire inside a home Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the 700 block of Long Lane Road in Lehigh Township.

The flames started in the kitchen area, but officials are still looking into how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is now helping four adults and two children who have been displaced.