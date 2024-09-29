WATCH LIVE

4 adults, 2 children displaced following house fire in Lehigh Township

The flames started in the kitchen area, but officials are still looking into how the fire started.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 1:16PM
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Northampton County battled a two-alarm fire inside a home Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the 700 block of Long Lane Road in Lehigh Township.

The flames started in the kitchen area, but officials are still looking into how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is now helping four adults and two children who have been displaced.

