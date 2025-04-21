Longwood Gardens reimagines 17 acres with a new look for spring

KENNETT SQUARE, PA. (WPVI) -- Longwood Gardens has a whole new look for spring with "Longwood Gardens Reimagined" is a plan that was created more than 15 years ago and now has come to fruition with 17 redone acres.

The brand-new West Conservatory is surrounded with water and filled with Mediterranean style plants.

The Bonsai Garden features historic trees and prominent artists from around the world. And Longwood's fine dining eatery 1906 has been moved under the Main Conservatory with a dining room overlooking the fountains and the central part of the property.

Fountain shows begin in May.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348