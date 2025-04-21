BreakingPope Francis, everyman leader of the Roman Catholic Church, dies at 88
Longwood Gardens reimagines 17 acres with a new look for spring

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 2:44PM
Longwood Gardens has a whole new look for spring. Longwood Gardens Reimagined is a plan that was created more than 15 years ago.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA. (WPVI) -- Longwood Gardens has a whole new look for spring with "Longwood Gardens Reimagined" is a plan that was created more than 15 years ago and now has come to fruition with 17 redone acres.

The brand-new West Conservatory is surrounded with water and filled with Mediterranean style plants.

The Bonsai Garden features historic trees and prominent artists from around the world. And Longwood's fine dining eatery 1906 has been moved under the Main Conservatory with a dining room overlooking the fountains and the central part of the property.

Fountain shows begin in May.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

