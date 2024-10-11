First-look teaser released for Hulu's 'A Thousand Blows'

Hulu released the first-look teaser for "A Thousand Blows," from the writer of "Peaky Blinders." The new series premieres next year on Hulu.

"No one gets to take from me and live. No one."

That's the first line from the teaser for "A Thousand Blows," the new series from Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders."

The series takes place in the world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London.

In the trailer, we see Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, who according to the official synopsis, "finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London's East End from Jamaica. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty, leader of The Forty Elephants - the notorious all-female London gang - as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham, a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring."

Graham is also an executive producer on the series, which is set to make its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

The teaser trailer can be seen above.

"A Thousand Blows" will premiere on Hulu in 2025. An exact date has not yet been set.

