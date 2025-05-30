Love triangle ends with murder after shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 10:43AM
A love triangle ended with murder in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A love triangle ended with murder in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

Police say a woman's new boyfriend shot her ex-boyfriend.

It happened on the 3400 block of North 5th Street at 1 a.m. on Friday.

The 26-year-old victim suffered from two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and one to his leg, and died from his injuries.

The shooter got away but police say they know the name of the 24-year-old suspect and are talking to witnesses.

Detectives don't know what exactly led up to the shooting.

