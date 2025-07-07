Lowry returns to Sixers on 1-year deal for 20th NBA season

Free agent guard Kyle Lowry has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN on Monday.

Lowry, 39, who won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, will be back for his 20th NBA season and a third consecutive year with his hometown 76ers.

The Sixers have a young backcourt rotation that includes Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, giving Lowry the chance to provide depth and veteran leadership on and off the court.

In 35 games last season, Lowry averaged 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists -- all career lows.

He's coming off a one-year, $3.3 million deal with Philadelphia.

In addition to the 76ers, Lowry has played for the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, who selected him with the 24th pick in the 2006 NBA draft.