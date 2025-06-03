Madden 26 cover: Geno's transforms into 'Steakquons' to honor Eagles' Saquon Barkley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The iconic Geno's Steaks in South Philadelphia is lending its facade in honor of Eagles fan favorite, Saquon Barkley, turning it into "Steakquons."

EA Sports is making history with this publicity stunt as the company announced Monday that the star running back is the face of Madden 26.

The Madden cover is one of the most iconic honors in football.

Barkley has the stats and star power to earn the title.

"It's something you dream about as a kid. There's a lot of accolades you want in your football career, and Madden's definitely one of them," Barkley said.

Barkley's no-look hurdle will be on the standard and deluxe editions of the video game. He will also have the highest rating, 99 overall, when the game launches.

"99 is cool because as a kid and even as an adult -- I'm embarrassed to admit that -- I make myself 99 anyway," said Barkley.

"To be a Madden fan and for him to be on the cover, that's incredible," said a fan.

Another Philly connection

Sixers' play-by-play announcer Kate Scott will be the voice of Madden 26. It's the second year she's had a voice-over role in the Madden series.

"This is the bestselling sports video game ever in the United States, and the fact that they had never had a woman before, and then that I get to be the first one, I'm getting goosebumps thinking about it all over again," said Scott.

"To have myself and to have Kate, hopefully we are just inspiring a lot of kids in Philadelphia and a lot of kids all over the world," Barkley said.

The former Penn State phenom turned Birds backfield star becomes the first Eagle on the cover since Donovan McNabb in 2006.