Made in Pa: Humphrys Flag Company threaded in tradition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's threaded in tradition and handcrafted with pride.

Humphrys Flag Company is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of custom flags and banners in the U.S.

Operating since 1864, they produce tens of thousands of pieces from Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

Their products have local roots with a global reach.

Christie Ileto has more in this edition of Made In Pa.