Boy injured after accidentally firing a gun in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old boy was injured after accidentally firing a gun in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home on the 2200 block of Magee Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the boy found his parent's gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators are working to determine if anyone will face charges.