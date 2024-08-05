MAMMA MIA! runs August 6-11 at the Academy of Music

Ensemble Arts Philly is wrapping up this season's Broadway Series with Mamma Mia at the Academy of Music.

Ensemble Arts Philly is wrapping up this season's Broadway Series with Mamma Mia at the Academy of Music.

Ensemble Arts Philly is wrapping up this season's Broadway Series with Mamma Mia at the Academy of Music.

Ensemble Arts Philly is wrapping up this season's Broadway Series with Mamma Mia at the Academy of Music.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MAMMA MIA! The musical is celebrating 25 years!

"This is a brand-new tour of the ABBA perennial exciting hit," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly.

The show premiered in London in 1999 and came to Broadway in 2001.

Christine Sherrill plays Donna Sheridan in this production.

"The music is what gives it its staying power," says Sherrill.

Now it's hitting the stage of the Academy of Music.

"It's the story of a young woman who's getting married at her mother's inn on a Greek island," says Egler.

The soon-to-be bride never knew her father.

"Sophie, Donna's daughter, is curious about her identity and she's trying to discover where she came from and who she is," says Sherrill. "She discovers through reading her mother's diary that she has three potential dads, and she invites them all to her wedding."

Sophie's mother, Donna Sheridan, was the lead singer of a band who left stardom behind.

Sherrill says that motherhood and friendship are important to her character, Donna, but not much else.

"She's independent and hardworking," says Sherrill. "And, she's a compassionate person who is at this period of her life where she thought she had her identity figured out as well."

The musical features ABBA's greatest hits, including "Voulez-Vous" and "Take a Chance on Me".

"Curiosity breeds bravery," says Sherrill. "This is a story of brave women as well."

Egler says it's a big production sure to provide summer fun.

"The joy is basically the collective experience," she says. "That connection into live audiences."

"It's just a big dance party," says Sherrill.

She says the show leaves people "feeling good," because of the music and the story of love and friendship.

MAMMA MIA! runs August 6 -11 at the Academy of Music.

MAMMA MIA! | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102