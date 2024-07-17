Man, 67, shot woman after argument in North Philadelphia, police say

Man, 67, shot woman after argument in North Philadelphia, police say

Man, 67, shot woman after argument in North Philadelphia, police say

Man, 67, shot woman after argument in North Philadelphia, police say

Man, 67, shot woman after argument in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 67-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old woman in North Philadelphia last week.

Police say the suspect, Jerome Edens, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Jerome Edens

The shooting happened July 9 on the 2100 block of North Camac Street.

Edens and the victim, Rasheedah Lane, were reportedly arguing when he shot her.

She was taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

Edens is facing several charges including murder and tampering with evidence.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker