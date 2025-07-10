Man accused of being an Allentown-based drug trafficker arrested

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An accused Allentown-based drug trafficker has been arrested after authorities seized more than six kilograms of cocaine, five handguns, as well as a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Thursday.

Angel F. Gil, 32, is charged with felony drug-trafficking and six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, due to prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and firearms possession.

Angel Gil

Officials said they had been investigating Gil as a cocaine trafficker in the Lehigh and Northampton County regions.

Two search warrants were then executed on Wednesday at two residences -- one on Greenleaf Street in Allentown and the other on Bangor Road in Nazareth -- as well as two vehicles connected to Gil.

Inside the homes, police said they found handguns, a kilogram of cocaine, and cash.

An additional five kilograms of cocaine were found in the vehicle searches. They also found two more handguns, the ghost gun and $35,000 in cash inside a "well-concealed in a trap console."

The Allentown Police Department, Slate Belt Regional Police Department, and Emmaus Police Department's K-9 Unit helped with the case.

Gil was arraigned Wednesday afternoon when bail was set at $500,000.

